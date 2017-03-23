Need to revive the true spirit of Pakistan Movement in its entirety

23rd March, Resolution Day stands as a landmark amid many unforgettable events in the creation of our country, Pakistan. Almost eight decades ago, thousands of Muslims from all over the subcontinent gathered in Lahore in pursuit of their individuality with mutual vision, collective mission and common dream. Every year this day is celebrated throughout the country with national enthusiasm and spirit to commemorate the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution by the All India Muslim League in 1940 at the historical Minto Park, Lahore.

The Lahore historical procession proved to be a successful culmination of the long struggle of the Muslims of South Asia. Under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and other distinctive founding personalities, the real quest for an independent homeland started with its full vitality on the day and it concluded with its creation as a first Muslim state, Pakistan on the globe.

The day not only means to celebrate our national integrity and pride but it is a day of renewal of that faith, unity and discipline with which our forefathers laid its foundation to make it emerge as one of the strongest countries on the world’s map.

Believing that the youth is the future of our country, it’s therefore their duty to devote themselves to the cause of education in order to become proud and responsible citizen of our country. They must value this freedom which unfolds several untold stories of sacrifice of thousands of unsung heroes. The day demands of us to revive the spirit of Pakistan Movement in its entirety and to act upon on our Quaid’s maxims. “Pakistan not only means freedom and independence but the Muslim Ideology which has to be preserved, which has come to us as a precious gift and treasure and which, we hope other will share with us.”

Though miles away from our beloved homeland, residing in the fort of Islam — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we celebrate similar customs, religious values, and rich culture which tie the two countries with the strong bond of eternal friendship and make us the two leading Islamic countries in the world. To develop our country to the zenith of the magnificence as our ancestors dreamt for, we must resolve our hopes, aspirations and quests not only towards it but also towards Saudi Arabia as both the countries have always been expressing their feeling of strength on each other’s happiness and prosperity. On this day of commitment, I extend my heartfelt felicitation to all Pakistanis across the globe and express my cordial gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for standing by us and sharing our oneness not only in the moments of happiness but in the times of trial and tribulations. May Allah Almighty enable us to protect both the countries and guide us to work towards their progress and prosperity! (Ameen)

Adnan Nasir