SAUDI ARABIA

New version of birth and death certificates feature English-language data and a QR code

August 18, 2025
The Civil Status Agency has launched a new version of birth and death certificates.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Civil Status Agency under the Ministry of Interior has launched a new version of birth and death certificates. The new birth and death certificates feature English-language data and a Quick Response (QR) code, which allows document information to be verified and printed via the Absher platform.

The new version incorporates the latest technologies and the highest standards of printing security. The launch of the new version of these documents is part of developing electronic transactions aimed at providing smart digital solutions to improve the quality and efficiency of services provided to beneficiaries.


