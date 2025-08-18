Al Qadsiah coach González eyes dream start with Super Cup push

Saudi Gazette report



HONG KONG — Al Qadsiah manager Michel González says the 2025 Saudi Super Cup presents the perfect launchpad for a strong start to the new season, adding that only the absence of Al Hilal keeps the tournament from being a complete showcase of Saudi Arabia's top football talent.



Speaking ahead of his team’s semi-final clash with Al Ahli in Hong Kong, González downplayed any fear factor. “Unlike last season, we don’t fear any team,” he said.



“This tournament is a reward for our efforts last year, and it gives us motivation to continue on the same path. We know the level of the opponent, but we are not afraid.”



González was candid in his view that the competition features the top four teams from last season — but added with a smirk, “The tournament only misses one thing Al Hilal.”



When asked if the opponent being Al Ahli rather than Hilal changed anything in terms of preparation, the Spanish coach responded: “Whether it’s Hilal or Ahli, our preparation stays the same. We have top-level international players and are happy to be part of this tournament. Honestly, with Hilal not participating, we should’ve gone straight to the final.”



Pressed on Al Ahli’s invitation to replace Hilal, González deflected: “That’s not my job to comment on. My job is to prepare my team that’s your job as journalists.”



Reflecting on Al Qadsiah’s 1994 Asian Cup win in Hong Kong, he said: “Football moves fast. But we’re ambitious and want to bring that trophy back from Hong Kong again, based on what we built last season.”



On the rising expectations following a summer of signings and investment, González said: “It’s not just about spending money. Some clubs spent far more than us last season but finished below us. It’s about building a team. We have 25 players of high value.”



Addressing the departure of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the arrival of Mateo Retegui, he was full of praise for the former: “Aubameyang gave us a lot on and off the pitch. He was great for the group. But the club made a decision for the future by signing Retegui. Big names must deliver big performances. That’s the challenge.”



The Spanish coach closed his remarks by defending Saudi football against global skepticism. “Many people speak about spending, but what Al Hilal did at the Club World Cup answered all those critics. Some talk without even watching. The competitiveness here is real.”



Meanwhile, Belgian goalkeeper Koen Casteels thanked Hong Kong for the warm welcome and said the team is fully focused on delivering a top performance.



“The preparation period went well. It was exciting to see our fans waiting at the hotel, it shows the growth of Saudi football.”