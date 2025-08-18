Jaissle eyes Super Cup title as Ahli embrace late invitation

Saudi Gazette report



HONG KONG — Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle struck a confident tone ahead of his team’s Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash against Al Qadsiah, saying his side is fully focused on lifting the trophy even though their participation came via a last-minute invitation.



Speaking at a press conference in Hong Kong, Jaissle said: “This match wasn’t originally on our calendar, but once the invitation came, we embraced it. We aim to be true ambassadors of the nation and that means playing to win.”



Jaissle, who is coaching in Hong Kong for the first time, played down concerns about the unfamiliar conditions: “No reason to worry about the weather. The team is well prepared, and I’m optimistic heading into the season.”



He also addressed recent speculation over team leadership after goalkeeper Edouard Mendy wore the captain’s armband in a friendly against Al Riyadh, despite Franck Kessié being on the pitch.



“There’s no issue at all,” he said. “After Firmino’s departure, we let the players vote on who should captain the team. The options were Mendy, Kessié, Majrashi, and Ibañez, the squad chose Mendy.”



Asked about Al Qadsiah coach Michel González’s comment that his side deserves to be in the final, Jaissle replied diplomatically: “I can’t comment on what my colleague said. We’re focused and prepared.”



With several high-profile exits this summer — including Allan Saint-Maximin, Roberto Firmino, and Gabri Viega — Jaissle declined to be drawn into the reasons. “I’ve said before I won’t speak about the transfer market. The window is still open, but right now, all focus is on Qadsiah and the Super Cup.”



Jaissle also expressed his gratitude for working in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the rapid progress of domestic football.



“Everyone here is working tirelessly to improve the league. I hope to still be here in 2034 to witness the World Cup in Saudi Arabia.”



For his part, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said the squad is eager to make the most of the opportunity: “We began preparing for the new season before we even knew we’d be playing in this competition. Now we want to win.”



He added: “We took the chance to win the AFC Elite Championship, and now we aim for a new trophy. We know Qadsiah well it will be a great game.”