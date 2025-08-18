Bravery of young Saudi man rescues dozens of people from death during gas station fire

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Heroic bravery of a young Saudi man was instrumental in saving several people from certain death by averting a huge gas station explosion. Maher Fahd Al-Dalbahi staved off a disaster that could have claimed the lives of dozens of people when a fire broke out in a truck loaded with fodder at a gas station in Al-Jamsh town in the Al-Dawadmi governorate in the Riyadh region.



Showing extraordinary bravery and presence of mind, Al-Dalbahi rushed to get into the truck and quickly drove it away from the fuel tanks, preventing a massive explosion that could have had disastrous consequences. He sustained multiple burns during the heroic adventure, Al-Arabiya.net reported. Al-Dalbahi's courage was widely praised on social media, with many hailed him as a great hero and considered him an exemplary model in saving lives of people by warding off a big disaster at the gas station.



Al-Dalbahi recounted that he had stopped his car at a store near a gas station while he was on his way to his village Al-Salihiya. He found flames engulfing a truck loaded with large quantities of fodder after its driver had abandoned it in the middle of the station, unable to extinguish the flames. Al-Dalbahi described the situation as embarrassing and frightening, emphasizing that he didn't hesitate to save the station and the people inside. He climbed into the truck and quickly drove it away from the fuel station.



Khaled Al-Arid, relative of Al-Dalbahi, said that the young man suffered first and second-degree burns to his face, head, and limbs. Al-Dalbahi was immediately transferred to King Saud Medical City in Riyadh, where he is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of specialized medical teams.



Meanwhile, Deputy Emir of Riyadh Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman made a phone call with Al-Dalbahi to reassure his condition. The deputy emir directed the health authorities to provide all necessary healthcare services to Al-Dalbahi so as to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.