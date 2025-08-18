Hamas agrees to latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, reports claim

JERUSALEM — Hamas has agreed to the latest proposal from regional mediators for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, BBC reported citing a source in the Palestinian armed group.



According to a Palestinian official familiar with the talks, the proposal from Egypt and Qatar is a comprehensive two-stage plan based on a framework advanced by US envoy Steve Witkoff.



It would see Hamas free around half of the 50 remaining Israeli hostages - 20 of whom are believed to be alive - in two stages during a 60-day temporary truce. During that time, there would be negotiations on a permanent ceasefire and an Israeli troop withdrawal.



There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.



US President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on these talks, posting on social media: “We will only see the return of the remaining hostages when Hamas is confronted and destroyed!!! The sooner this takes place, the better the chances of success will be.”



Israel announced plans to take complete control of Gaza City after ceasefire talks appeared to break down. The move raised further international concerns amid fears of a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which experts say is sliding into famine.



On Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv to demand that Israel's government agree a deal with Hamas to return the hostages.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the demonstrators of hardening the negotiating position of Hamas. — Agencies