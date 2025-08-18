Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale 2026 to open Jan. 30 with expanded curatorial team

RIYADH — The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has announced the appointment of an expanded curatorial team and the official opening date for the third edition of the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale, which will begin on Jan. 30, 2026.



Led by Artistic Directors Nora Razian and Sabih Ahmed, the curatorial team reflects the Biennale’s growing ambition to bridge Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving cultural scene with global artistic discourse. Razian is the Deputy Director and Head of Exhibitions and Programmes at Art Jameel, while Ahmed is a curator and educator who serves as Projects Advisor at the Ishara Art Foundation.



Joining them are international curators Maan Abu Taleb, May Makki, Kabelo Malatsie, and Lantian Xie. Milan-based architect Sammy Zarka has also been named Associate Architect and Exhibition Designer.



The Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale 2026 will again take place in the JAX District of Diriyah, a creative and cultural hub west of Riyadh.



The event will extend into newly opened venues within the district, further activating its industrial heritage spaces and building on the success of the 2022 and 2024 editions, which drew more than 340,000 visitors combined.



Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, said the diverse curatorial backgrounds — from music and literature to performance and architecture — signal the Biennale’s commitment to cross-disciplinary exchange.



“This curatorial team brings together a wide range of voices shaped by different disciplines,” said Al-Bakree.



“Their experience demonstrates the evolving role of contemporary art as a space of exchange, and I hope this opens new pathways for artists and audiences in Saudi Arabia.”



The 2026 edition will feature new commissions and works by artists from Saudi Arabia and around the world, inviting dialogue on the role of contemporary art in a nation undergoing rapid transformation.



About the Curators



Maan Abu Taleb is co-founder of the Arabic music platform Ma3azef and a novelist and essayist whose works have explored the intersections of sound, politics, and identity.

May Makki previously served with the Museum of Modern Art in New York and has held research and curatorial roles at MoMA PS1, Mathaf in Doha, and Columbia University’s Wallach Art Gallery.

Kabelo Malatsie is the former director of Kunsthalle Bern and has curated international exhibitions including the Yokohama Triennale and the Sharjah Biennial.

Lantian Xie’s diverse artistic practice spans installations, performances, and collaborative projects that have been presented at the Venice Biennale, Dhaka Art Summit, and Centre Pompidou.

Sammy Zarka is an architect and lecturer at Milan’s Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti. His work centers on ephemeral architecture and socio-spatial memory, with previous collaborations including Fondazione Prada and Italo Rota’s museum projects. — SG