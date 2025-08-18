Minister Al-Jalajel discusses health cooperation with Australian counterpart  

Saudi Gazette report



CANBERRA — Saudi Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel met with the Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler in Canberra on Monday.



During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of healthcare, digital innovation, and investment in the pharmaceutical industry. During the meeting, both sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening health ties between the two countries and opening new horizons for cooperation.



Speaking on the occasion, Al-Jalajel said that the Saudi healthcare sector is witnessing a qualitative transformation within the Kingdom's Vision 2030, focusing on prevention, patient empowerment, and the adoption of value-based care. He noted that the Saudi pharmaceutical and biotechnology market, valued at over $9 billion, represents a promising opportunity for strategic partnerships between the two countries. Trade in healthcare products between the two countries represents 14 percent of the Kingdom's total imports from Australia in 2024, he pointed out.



Al-Jalajel also highlighted the Kingdom's leadership in digital health, including the launch of the world's largest virtual hospital, which has provided more than 50 million consultations. He emphasized that cooperation with Australia contributes to accelerating the global adoption of virtual healthcare technologies and building a more efficient, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare future.



Al-Jalajel also held bilateral meeting with Blair Comley, secretary general of the Australian Department of Health, Disability and Ageing, and Chair of the World Health Organization Executive Council. They discussed the council 's priorities, including digital healthcare transformation and workforce sustainability. The minister emphasized that the Kingdom's appointment as vice president of the Executive Council for the period 2025-2028 reflects its commitment to supporting international efforts to strengthen global health systems, prepare for pandemics, and ensure equitable access to medical innovations.



The visit also included a roundtable discussion between the Kingdom's Ministry of Health and the Australian Department of Health, Disability and Ageing to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the exchange of digital expertise and the achievement of sustainable healthcare.