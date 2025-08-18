Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders push for Putin talks to end Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism Monday that their summit with European leaders at the White House could soon lead to direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s war in Ukraine.



The hastily convened meeting — attended by top European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz — marked a rare show of unity aimed at charting a diplomatic path toward ending the 3½-year conflict.



“I think President Putin wants to find an answer, too,” Trump told Zelenskyy and the gathered leaders. “In a week or two, we’ll know whether we’re going to solve this or if this horrible fighting will continue.”



While Trump stopped short of pledging U.S. troop involvement, he floated a "NATO-like" security commitment to Ukraine and said those guarantees would be coordinated with the EU.



“They want to give protection and they feel very strongly about it,” Trump said, adding, “We’ll help them out with that. I think it’s very important to get the deal done.”



The mood stood in contrast to the pair’s previous Oval Office meeting in February, which had ended abruptly over what Trump described as Zelenskyy’s lack of gratitude for U.S. aid.



This time, Zelenskyy presented Trump with a letter from his wife, Olena Zelenska, addressed to First Lady Melania Trump. Melania had previously written to Putin appealing for an end to the war, citing its toll on children.



At one point, Trump joked about Ukraine delaying elections due to the war, saying a similar situation wouldn’t be tolerated in the United States. Ukrainian law prohibits presidential elections under martial law.



Zelenskyy appeared in more formal attire than in previous visits — a symbolic gesture addressing past criticism.



After a one-on-one session between Trump and Zelenskyy, the broader meeting included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.



Although the European bloc had been excluded from Trump’s earlier summit with Putin in Alaska, they arrived in Washington determined to safeguard Ukraine’s interests and push for meaningful U.S. security guarantees.



Trump suggested Ukraine might never reclaim Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and repeated his belief that peace could come swiftly if Kyiv agreed to territorial concessions.



“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to,” Trump wrote Sunday on social media.



Zelenskyy countered with a post affirming the need for “lasting peace,” rejecting any repeat of past compromises that emboldened further Russian aggression.



European leaders stressed the need for a ceasefire and encouraged Trump to secure one in future trilateral talks.



“I would like to see a ceasefire from the next meeting, which should be a trilateral meeting,” German Chancellor Merz said.



Trump confirmed he would speak with Putin after the day’s meetings, and said the next step could be direct three-party talks. “If everything works out today, we’ll have a trilat,” he told reporters.



NATO’s Rutte described Trump’s security assurances as “a breakthrough,” though precise details of U.S. commitments remain unclear.



European officials said Putin is still seeking full control of the Donbas, a demand Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected as unconstitutional and dangerous.



Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s two-fold security need: a strong domestic army and a binding international security guarantee. He urged the EU, NATO and the U.S. to finalize concrete support mechanisms.



Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said a NATO-style mutual defense pact was under discussion, but talks remain ongoing. — Agencies