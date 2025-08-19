Zelenskyy says territorial issues to be discussed in future trilateral summit

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that “territorial issues” will be on the agenda of a proposed trilateral summit involving the United States and Russia, talks that U.S. President Donald Trump is working to organize.



Speaking alongside Trump and EU leaders during high-stakes meetings in Washington, Zelenskyy said the group discussed “very sensitive points,” including security guarantees and humanitarian concerns.



“What is very important is that all the sensitive things — territorial, etc. — we will discuss on the level of leaders during the trilateral meeting,” Zelenskyy said.



According to Zelenskyy, Trump pledged to push for such a format. “President Trump will try to organize such a meeting, and he said that whether he will come or not come, Ukraine will be happy if you participate,” he added, addressing EU leaders present.



Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude for U.S. support on both security and humanitarian tracks. “This is very important, that the United States gives such a strong signal and is ready for security guarantees,” he said.



His remarks came days after Trump held a landmark summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska — their first face-to-face meeting since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. The meeting has set the stage for what could be the most serious diplomatic effort yet to end the 3½-year conflict.



While Trump has signaled openness to a peace deal involving territorial concessions, Zelenskyy has thus far ruled out any swaps, insisting that negotiations must include firm guarantees for Ukraine’s sovereignty, defense, and humanitarian needs.



The proposed trilateral summit is expected to include direct participation from Putin, though the Russian president has yet to confirm his involvement. — Agencies