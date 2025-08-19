Hong Kong summons UK, Australia envoys after activists granted asylum

HONG KONG — Two pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong have been granted asylum separately in the UK and Australia, prompting anger from the Chinese special administrative region's government.



Hong Kong summoned the Australian and British envoys, who were warned by Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki against "harbouring offenders".



Former lawmaker Ted Hui and student leader Tony Chung announced over the weekend that have been granted asylum in Australia and the UK, respectively.



They were sentenced to jail under a national security law that Beijing says is necessary to maintain stability in the city. However, critics say the law is being used to crush dissent and instill a climate of fear.



Hui fled Hong Kong in December 2020 while facing charges for his involvement in anti-government protests the year before. Chung left in 2023 citing an "enormous amount of stress" from constant police scrutiny.



Arrests in Hong Kong are "based on facts and evidence" and "has nothing to do with the political stance", the city's government said in a statement on Tuesday.



Hundreds of activists in Hong Kong have been arrested and charged since the sweeping national security legislation came into force in 2020, one year after widespread pro-democracy protests.



Hui said on Saturday that he and his family secured protection visas. The 43-year-old, who lives with his wife, children and parents in Adelaide, said they were forced "to leave a homeland we love and where our most precious memories remain".



Hui, an outspoken former lawmaker, is remembered for throwing rotten plants on the floor of Hong Kong's Legislative Council chamber in 2020 to protest the national security law – he said it symbolised the decay of Hong Kong's political system.



Chung announced on Sunday that he had received refugee status in the UK with a five-year residence permit.



His announcement on social media was accompanied by a letter from the UK Home Office which read: "We accept you have a well-founded fear of persecution and therefore cannot return to your country."



"After waiting for over a year and a half, I can finally begin to try to start a new life," the 24-year-old wrote.



In 2023, Chung was convicted under the national security law of calling for Hong Kong's secession.



The UK had in July condemned Hong Kong authorities for dangling cash offers for people who help in the arrest of pro-democracy activists living in Britain, calling the move as "another example of transnational repression". — BBC