Bader Faisal AlShuaibi ignites JAECOO DAY as JAECOO 5 makes its explosive Middle East debut in Riyadh

On August 9, 2025, OMODA&JAECOO held JAECOO DAY in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, officially unveiling the all-new light off-road SUV — JAECOO 5.



Prices Starting from Comfort: SR63,135; Luxury: SR72,335 and Premium: SR82,685 (VAT inclusive). The model was simultaneously launched in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, marking a new chapter in joint launches across the Middle East.



At the event, Regional Ambassador Bader Faisal AlShuaibi made a surprise appearance. Multiple models from the JAECOO family shared the spotlight, alongside the debut of the SHS super hybrid system — fully showcasing the brand's global strategy and technological strength.



JAECOO 5 is a light off-road SUV that seamlessly blends urban commuting with outdoor exploration. Engineered for outstanding off-road capability and multi-terrain adaptability, it redefines the lifestyle experience of intelligent SUVs by creating three smart mobility scenarios — music, camping, and pet-friendly travel — all centered around the philosophy of Human·Vehicle·Life.



In July, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO ranked 233rd in the 2025 Fortune Global 500, with cumulative exports exceeding 5 million units, achieving a Dual 500 milestone — a breakthrough in its globalization strategy.



On August 9, 2025, Riyadh hosted a highly anticipated automotive event — JAECOO DAY. Under the theme GO DISCOVER, the event marked the official launch of the brand-new light off-road SUV, JAECOO 5, and announced its simultaneous release across four key Middle Eastern markets: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. As a significant step in JAECOO's global expansion.



Celebrity power with family momentum: Redefining the new light off-road lifestyle



At the launch event, renowned Middle Eastern singer and theater director Bader Faisal AlShuaibi made a stunning appearance as the regional ambassador for JAECOO 5, instantly igniting excitement across the venue. Sharing the spotlight was a regionally customized edition of JAECOO 5, specially tailored for the local market. The full JAECOO family took center stage at the launch event — from JAECOO 5 to JAECOO 8, multiple models were unveiled together, highlighting the brand's comprehensive strength.



A dedicated exhibition area for the SHS super hybrid system was set up at the venue, offering a comprehensive showcase of this cutting-edge system's unique appeal. The system is composed of three core components: the 5th-generation 1.5TDGI hybrid-dedicated engine, a stepless super hybrid DHT system tailored for hybrid performance, and a high-performance hybrid-dedicated battery.



JAECOO 5: Redefining the all-round light off-roader



JAECOO 5 is more than just a light off-road SUV — it embodies a new lifestyle that seamlessly blends urban commuting with outdoor exploration. Tailored for new elites, JAECOO 5 strikes a perfect balance between the two. Equipped with an independent suspension system, 540° panoramic image, and a 600mm wading depth, significantly enhancing its off-road capabilities and multi-scenario adaptability.



Built around the Human·Vehicle·Life philosophy, JAECOO 5 pioneers three dedicated lifestyle scenarios — music, camping, and pet-friendly travel —empowered by intelligent technology to deliver a diverse mobility experience. The Karaoke Mode integrates a noise-canceling microphone with in-car subwoofers to create an immersive musical environment. A 75kg load-bearing roof platform, paired with detachable magnetic lights and other camping gear



Notably, JAECOO 7 SHS will soon start pre-sale in Saudi Arabia. Everyone is welcome to visit the OJ showroom to take a test drive and experience the extraordinary driving experience brought by the J7 SHS.