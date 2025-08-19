Riyadh to host 3rd World Defense Show in February 2026

RIYADH — Under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) will host the third edition of the World Defense Show (WDS) in Riyadh in February 2026.



On behalf of the King, Minister of Defense and GAMI Vice Chairman Prince Khalid bin Salman will open the grand global event, scheduled to take place from February 8 to 12. The World Defense Show embodies the Kingdom's visionary leadership, serving as a future-focused, domain-driven international event designed to be the gold standard for global defense exhibitions. It receives full support from all relevant ministries, authorities, and companies, with participation from strategic entities in both the Saudi public and private sectors.



GAMI Governor Ahmad Al-Ohali expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of GAMI Mohammed bin Salman for their generous patronage and unwavering support for the military industries sector.



“The royal patronage is an extension of the leadership’s unwavering support to localizing 50 percent of military expenditure in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. This commitment to innovation and cooperation exemplifies our dedication to fostering global partnerships, leveraging our strategic location, and harnessing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities. Together, we are shaping the future of defense, ensuring stability and growth for our nation,” he said.



World Defense Show CEO Andrew Pearcey said: “The 2026 edition will build on the collaboration between government and industry to create a unique environment where the global defense supply chain can meet, share ideas, and do business. Through expanded venue capacity, cutting-edge content, and a strong focus on technology transfer and talent development, WDS 2026 will serve as a global catalyst—bringing together leaders, innovators, and emerging talent to chart the path for the defense industry’s future.”



WDS is expanding its 2026 edition with a fourth exhibition hall, increasing its total exhibition space by 58 percent compared to the inaugural event. The venue is designed to the highest international standards, which will enhance cooperation, partnership building, and the overall visitor experience.