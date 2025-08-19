Saudi Arabia mourns death of poet Saud Al-Qahtani after falling from mountain cliff in Oman

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Renowned Saudi poet Saud bin Maadi Al-Qahtani died on Monday after falling from a high cliff in Jabal Samhan in Mirbat in the Dhofar governorate of Oman. According to reports, he slipped from the slopes of the mountain while practicing his hobby of mountaineering during vacation.



The Saudi Ambassador to Oman Ibrahim bin Bishan revealed that the plane carrying the body of Al-Qahtani is now on its way to take off from Oman to Riyadh and then to Abha.



In a statement, the Saudi embassy in Muscat said that it followed up on the tragic incident involving the poet Al-Qahtani's fall from the heights of Jabal Samhan. The embassy stated that it is coordinating with the relevant Omani authorities to complete the procedures for repatriating his body to Saudi Arabia.



The Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority in Dhofar governorate revealed that it had investigated the incident with the participation of a number of citizens. It said that Saud Al-Qahtani had slipped from a high mountainous cliff. He was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries where he succumbed to his injuries.



The authority called on citizens, residents, and visitors to exercise caution when visiting mountainous regions, especially during the autumn season, which makes the paths slippery and increases the likelihood of accidents. It stressed the importance of adhering to preventive guidelines.



The Saudi literary world mourned the demise of Al-Qahtani who was renowned for blending heritage and modernity in the Saudi and Gulf poetry. Many lovers of literature offered their condolences and paid Al-Qahtani rich tribute through social media, saying that his words touched countless hearts, and his legacy will live on through his poetry.



Saud Al-Qahtani, who hails from Al-Baha, grew up in a mountainous environment rich in heritage and history. This environment played a significant role in shaping his literary character and refining his poetic talent. From childhood, he demonstrated a passion for words and a keen sense of expression, which enabled him to quickly advance in the world of poetry until he became one of the most prominent figures in the field of popular poetry in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. Al-Qahtani was distinguished by his unique poetic style, combining authenticity and modernity.



During his long literary career, he published more than 15 poetry collections. His themes varied between love, patriotism, and social issues. Al-Qahtani participated in numerous poetry evenings and festivals inside and outside the Kingdom, where he is known for his strong presence and ability to captivate audiences with his voice and poetic performance. His works have also been published in the Gulf and Arab newspapers and magazines.



Al-Qahtani earned the title of "Poet of the South" for the imagery and meanings that his poems convey, inspired by the nature of southern Saudi Arabia and the sentiments of its people.