Giordano Middle East crowns with triple win at global conference

Giordano Middle East has raised the bar at the Giordano SS26 Global Buying Conference, securing three prestigious awards: Best Market, Best Global Marketing, and Best Global Buying & Merchandising Team.



The triple win recognizes the brand’s exceptional performance, market leadership, and commitment to innovation, execution, and collaboration.



“Our success is a reflection of the incredible dedication, creativity, and teamwork of our Giordano Middle East family,” said Ishwar Chugani, CEO and Managing Director. “These awards reinforce our belief in leading with purpose, staying customer-focused, and constantly pushing beyond boundaries.”



From expanding its footprint across the GCC to accelerating digital commerce, Giordano Middle East has set a benchmark across the global Giordano network. The company remains focused on driving growth, nurturing talent, and delivering world-class retail experiences.



“These accolades are the result of the tireless efforts of our team, who work every day to deliver the best retail experience in the region,” said Ahmadullah, Managing Director – KSA. “They inspire us to push the boundaries of excellence even further,” he added.