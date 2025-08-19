Putin lauds Saudi Crown Prince's efforts to establish peace in phone call  

Saudi Gazette report



NEOM — Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded on Tuesday the constructive efforts of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to establish peace. During a phone call with the Crown Prince, Putin appreciated Saudi Arabia's steadfast position in this regard.



At the outset of the call, the Russian President briefed the Crown Prince on the outcome of his recent talks with US President Donald Trump. On his part, the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's continued support for diplomatic dialogue as a means of resolving international disputes.



The two leaders also discussed existing areas of bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Russia in a number of fields as well as avenues to further enhance them.