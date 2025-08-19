Saudi Arabia marks World Humanitarian Day with spending over $141 billion in global aid

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia marks World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19, with an extensive history of global humanitarian giving, reflected in aid and development projects totaling over $141 billion across 7,983 initiatives spreading over 173 countries. This sustained commitment solidifies the Kingdom's position as one of the world's largest donor countries.



Spearheading these efforts is the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), established on May 13, 2015, as the Kingdom's dedicated international humanitarian arm. Operating with transparency, neutrality, and professionalism, KSrelief has implemented 3,612 projects worth more than $8.141 billion in 108 nations, benefiting millions of people.



KSrelief has been at the forefront of responding to urgent international crises. To alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, the centre established air and sea bridges that have delivered over 7,180 tons of aid, provided 20 ambulances to the Palestinian Red Crescent, signed agreements for relief projects valued at $90.35 million, and carried out airdrop operations in partnership with Jordan to overcome the closure of border crossings and ensure the continued delivery of aid to those in need.



KSrelief also extended significant support to Syria, operating air and land bridges to deliver essential food, shelter, and medical supplies to people affected by the crisis. A key component of this effort is the Saudi Voluntary Program for Syrians, which has mobilized over 3,000 Saudi volunteers for 104 distinct campaigns. Contributing a total of 218,500 hours, these volunteers have provided crucial support in fields like medicine, education, and economic empowerment.



In an urgent response to the devastating February 2023 earthquake that struck Syria and Türkiye, KSrelief operated an air bridge to provide medical, shelter, and food aid to those affected in both nations.



In Yemen, influential programs include the Masam project, which has removed over 500,000 landmines; a prosthetic limbs program for the injured; and an initiative that has successfully rehabilitated 530 Yemeni children recruited or affected by the conflict, providing psychological and social support to them and more than 60,000 of their family members.



Beyond immediate crisis relief, the Kingdom is globally recognized for its specialized medical initiatives. Chief among them is the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, a world-renowned effort that has performed 66 complex separation surgeries completely free of charge. The program has studied 150 cases from 27 different countries, embodying the Kingdom’s commitment to providing life-changing medical care. At the Kingdom's initiative, the United Nations designated November 24 as World Conjoined Twins Day to raise awareness and celebrate achievements in the field.



To enable widespread participation in its charitable work, the Kingdom has also developed powerful digital platforms. The "Sahem" online donation portal has successfully raised over $1.605 billion from nearly 8.5 million donors, ensuring the continuity of KSrelief's global programs. In parallel, the Saudi portal for external volunteering has mobilized over 80,000 volunteers who have participated in 991 programs across 55 countries, contributing to initiatives that include the completion of 236,000 free surgeries.



As the world marks World Humanitarian Day, Saudi Arabia's contributions through KSrelief paint a bright picture of humanitarian giving that knows no borders, planting hope in the hearts of those affected by crises and disasters worldwide.