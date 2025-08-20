First batch of Saudi National Orchestra and Choir Program graduated

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Music Commission, under the Ministry of Culture, organized the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir Program in Riyadh on Monday. Hamed Fayez, deputy minister of culture and vice chairman of the Board of Directors of the Music Commission, attended the ceremony held under the patronage of Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Music Commission Prince Badr bin Abdullah.



During the 24-month academic program, the graduates pursued specialized educational and artistic programs, formulated by local and international experts to enhance their competence and hone their talents. The graduates were honored in six categories: academic excellence, excellence in development skills, excellence in support and assistance, excellence in musical leadership, and excellence in discipline and commitment, amid a festive atmosphere that reflected the nation's pride in the achievements of its talented young people.



A musical performance, by the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir, led by Maestro Nader Abbasi and Maestro Reab Ahmed enthralled the attendees. The Music Commission affirmed that this batch represents a qualitative step in the development of the music sector in the Kingdom and consolidating the presence of national talent on the international stage, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote cultural and creative industries.