Several expatriates arrested in Riyadh for stealing electrical cables from schools and other facilities

Okaz/Saudi Gazette



RIYADH — Security authorities in Riyadh arrested a group of expatriates for stealing electrical cables from schools and public and private facilities in the capital city. It was found that they had stored the stolen cables in illegal warehouses and yards, and used to resell them through retail outlets.



The Public Security announced via its X social media account that the suspects were referred to the Public Prosecution after taking the necessary legal action.



It is noteworthy that the Riyadh Education Department has notified about 51 schools in the capital city that they would temporarily switch over in-person classes to remote learning until Thursday, after electrical cables were found stolen from their school buildings.



In a letter addressed to the principals of these schools, a copy of which was obtained by Okaz, the Ministry of Education stated that remote learning will continue until the completion of maintenance work at these schools. Parents of students received notifications about the decision to switch over to remote learning until the schools are fully repaired and classrooms are reopened.