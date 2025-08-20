LONDON — Saudi researcher Abdulaziz Al-Adham Al-Quaishish has presented an academic study that questions the conventional portrayal of democracy as the “ideal” system of governance, using Switzerland as a case study.



His work deconstructs the mechanisms of direct democracy, emphasizing its inclusivity and citizen participation while also highlighting the structural complexities and sluggish decision-making it often entails.



The study, inspired by Al-Quaishish’s master's thesis comparing democratic and monarchical systems, reflects on the Swiss model and its relevance—or lack thereof—to other nations.



He argues that democracy is not a universal formula but a context-driven experience, molded by a country’s history, society, and cultural fabric.



Al-Quaishish concludes that monarchy offers a more stable formula for national cohesion, especially in countries seeking long-term development and unity.



He cites the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a modern-day example of a successful monarchy that has achieved political stability and comprehensive development.



He points to the Kingdom’s ability to balance tradition and progress through consistent leadership, arguing that the monarchy’s continuity surpasses the instability that can stem from party politics and electoral cycles in democracies.



In exploring historical and philosophical dimensions, Al-Quaishish references the enduring relevance of Niccolò Machiavelli’s thought. He invokes one of Machiavelli’s most noted principles: "If you want to establish a new system, sever all ties with the old one," suggesting that Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Vision 2030 exemplifies this philosophy in a mature and ethical way—building on heritage while moving forward.



He also highlights a lesser-cited, humanistic side of Machiavelli: “The man who makes a sorrowful woman smile has done a great thing,” linking this idea to leadership that combines strength with empathy.



He argues that true leadership requires both firmness and compassion—a principle he sees embodied in the Saudi monarchy’s approach.



Al-Quaishish believes that Machiavellian realism remains relevant in a time of rapid global change.



He warns that democracy, while idealized, can in certain contexts hinder national stability. Conversely, he positions monarchy—especially the Saudi model—as uniquely capable of balancing legitimacy with consistent governance and adaptability.