Saudi Arabia invests in next-generation culinary talent with six national studies

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, through its Culinary Arts Commission, has released six national studies detailing the rapid growth and transformation of the Kingdom’s culinary economy.



Published on Monday in Riyadh, the research highlights the role of culinary arts in economic diversification, directly aligning with Vision 2030 goals.



The findings link workforce development, sustainability, technological innovation, and tourism to emerging investment opportunities and long-term sector growth.



The reports underscore the strength of Saudi Arabia’s youthful culinary workforce, with more than 72 percent of professional chefs under the age of 35.



This demographic shift is contributing to a new era in the Kingdom’s food and hospitality industries.



“These reports are a blueprint for turning culture into opportunity,” said Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission.



“They show how Saudi Arabia’s culinary heritage fuels job creation, attracts investment, and embraces innovation. From food security and sustainability to AI-powered kitchens, the data provides decision-makers with a clear path for turning culinary assets into national strengths.”



The six studies examine both challenges and emerging opportunities in the culinary sector, including:

Reducing food waste as a climate and economic priority.

Increasing demand for skilled culinary professionals, supported by academic and vocational training pipelines.

Adopting advanced technologies such as AI, digital platforms, and 3D printing for menu design, quality control, and waste reduction.

Expanding Saudi cuisine globally through cultural exchange, tourism integration, and cross-border franchising.





The Culinary Arts Commission plans to integrate the findings into nationwide youth training programs, SME accelerators, and international collaboration initiatives.



The research will also serve as a policy framework for attracting investment and measuring the economic impact of Saudi culinary assets.



Stakeholders, investors, and policymakers are invited to explore the studies and participate in future projects aimed at shaping the Kingdom’s culinary future. Copies of the full reports are available upon request.