Al Ahli thrash 10-man Qadsiah to reach Saudi Super Cup final

HONG KONG — Al Ahli booked their place in the Saudi Super Cup final with a resounding 5-1 win over 10-man Qadsiah on Wednesday in Hong Kong, setting up a high-stakes clash with Al Nassr for the title.



Despite conceding first, Al Ahli responded with authority and took full control of the match following the 42nd-minute sending off of Ghanaian winger Christopher Bonsu Baah in his competitive debut for Qadsiah.



Qadsiah struck early, taking an eighth-minute lead through Gastón Álvarez, who nodded in unmarked from close range after a low cross by Mohammed Al Thani from a corner. But their lead lasted only four minutes.



Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié equalized in the 12th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error following a throw-in, calmly slotting the ball into the net from close range.



Al Ahli were then awarded a penalty in the 26th minute after a lengthy VAR review for a handball by Nahitan Nández. Ivan Toney stepped up and converted in the 28th to put the Jeddah giants ahead.



By the 31st minute, Al Ahli had stretched their lead further when French winger Enzo Millot headed in a pinpoint cross from Riyad Mahrez to make it 3-1.



The game tilted decisively when Bonsu Baah was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Roger Ibañez just before halftime.



Al Ahli punished Qadsiah immediately, with Kessié grabbing his second of the night deep into first-half stoppage time with another strong header, again assisted by Mahrez.



The dominance continued after the break, and in the 60th minute, Qadsiah captain Nacho Fernández accidentally turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear, gifting Al Ahli a fifth goal.



Ivan Toney thought he had added a sixth late on, but the strike was ruled out for offside.



Qadsiah struggled to create chances after their bright start, and Italian striker Mateo Retegui remained ineffective throughout before being substituted with just over 10 minutes remaining.



With this emphatic win, Al Ahli now prepare to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the final on August 23, in a showdown between two of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious clubs.