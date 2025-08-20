search-logo
Popular restaurant closed in Al-Khobar over food poisoning

August 20, 2025
The local authorities in Al-Khobar have closed a popular restaurant after reporting of several cases of food poisoning.
Saudi Gazette report

AL-KHOBAR — The local authorities in Al-Khobar have closed a popular restaurant after reporting of several cases of food poisoning. Specialized teams are carrying out investigation into the food poisoning cases involving the restaurant. The conditions of those affected by food poisoning are reportedly stable.

The closure of the restaurant is for a period of 30 days, in light of violations involving food quality, workers' compliance with sanitary clothing and equipment, and storage conditions.

This punitive measure follows intensified inspections on the part of the municipal and health authorities amid the significant rise in temperatures and humidity experienced in the Eastern Province during the current period.

As part of a periodic and intensive inspection program, the relevant authorities conduct inspections on food establishments to ensure compliance with health, municipal, and food safety requirements.

The closed restaurant is one of the most popular restaurants in the Kingdom, with several branches spreading over the Eastern Province.


