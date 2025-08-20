SFDA signs MoU with AAMI to strengthen medical device standards and innovation

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday with the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI), aiming to enhance collaboration in the medical device sector, with a focus on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology.



The agreement was signed at the SFDA headquarters in Riyadh during a visit by an AAMI delegation led by Chairman of the Board Walt Rosebrough.



The delegation reviewed the SFDA’s ongoing efforts in the regulation and development of the medical devices sector and held meetings with senior officials.



The MoU was signed by Eng. Ali Al-Dalaan, SFDA Vice President for the Medical Devices Sector, and Robert Burrows, AAMI’s Executive Director of Learning and Development.



The agreement outlines joint cooperation across several key areas, including the development of medical device standards, exchange of scientific and technical information, and consultation on regulatory and industry matters.



The two sides also plan to collaborate on educational programs, organize joint events, and coordinate participation in international technical committees.



AAMI is a globally recognized authority in developing consensus-based standards for medical technology and serves as a trusted source for scientific education and training.



The partnership aligns with the SFDA’s goal to collaborate with international organizations in building regulatory and technical capacity.



The MoU supports the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, one of the initiatives under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, by promoting innovation, strengthening quality standards, and enabling the growth of the Kingdom’s medical technology ecosystem.