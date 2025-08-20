Promotional activities banned during Ramadan iftar meals at Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Gazette report



MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has released the procedural guide for issuing permits for serving iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan. The guidelines will be applicable to all entities and individuals who wish to serve iftar meals to worshipers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.



The authority pointed out that the conditions for obtaining a permit require that the entity be legally registered and licensed by the relevant authorities. They have to adhere to approved health and Shariah requirements, and submit an iftar meal distribution plan approved by the authority.



The authority explained that the entity obtaining the permit is obligated to adhere to the specified distribution locations, maintain public hygiene, and prohibit any advertising or marketing activities while serving iftar meals. "The authority has the right to revoke the permit at any time if it is proven that the entity or individual has not complied with the specified conditions and regulations. The permit may not be transferred to another party, and it is prohibited to provide any meals not approved by the authority," the guidelines pointed out.



Regarding violations and penalties, the authority said: "In the event of a first violation, a written warning will be issued. In the event of a repeat of the violation, the permit will be revoked, and the entity will be barred from participating in serving iftar meals during the remainder of the season."