Saudi ministry issues over 5,000 licenses for group housing, launches urban beautification initiatives

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing issued more than 5,000 licenses for individual group housing properties through the “Balady” platform during the first half of 2025, while launching four major initiatives under the “More Beautiful Cities” program aimed at enhancing urban quality of life and addressing visual blight.

As part of broader municipal service upgrades, the ministry introduced a portfolio management system for municipal debts in 15 city authorities and improved awareness of the objection platform across 16 municipalities covering 25 services.



The average objection resolution time was also reduced to just nine working days, down from 30 in 2024.

In efforts to improve the urban landscape, visual blight surveillance coverage in major cities exceeded 90% after expanding monitoring operations.



A smart delegation engine for field inspections was activated in 16 municipalities, with more than 7,000 field inspectors deployed. Authorities also began monitoring eight new indicators of urban blight and leveraged cleaning contractors to enhance on-the-ground remediation efforts.

In terms of municipal service development, the ministry introduced five new qualification services through the “Balady Aamal” platform.

Additionally, the ministry approved new regulations for the election of guild and craft leaders and their deputies, covering over 130 professions across the Kingdom. These steps are intended to strengthen vocational and operational capabilities in the urban sector.

The ministry also updated the health, safety, and technical guidelines required for licensing group housing units, aiming to improve compliance with spatial regulations and streamline the permitting process.