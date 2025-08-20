CONTINUUM ’25: Diriyah Art Futures to launch its first exhibition for emerging new media artists

RIYADH — Diriyah Art Futures (DAF), the region’s first hub for new media arts, will open its inaugural exhibition CONTINUUM ’25 in Riyadh on September 13, showcasing works by 11 emerging artists from Saudi Arabia and around the world.



Running until November 15, CONTINUUM ’25 marks the first edition of what will become an annual series spotlighting experimental art forms rooted in digital, immersive, and AI-driven media.



The exhibition reflects the creative outcomes of DAF’s Emerging New Media Artists Programme, a year-long residency that equips young talents with mentorship and cutting-edge tools.



The artists featured include Turki AlQahtani and Khaled Makshoush from Saudi Arabia; Salma Aly (Egypt), Samia Dzaïr (Algeria), Aya Abu Ghazaleh (Jordan), Dhia Dhibi (Tunisia), William Brooks (Wales), Junsoo Kim (Korea), Youssef El Idrissi (Morocco), Kyle Donald Marais (South Africa), and Mohamed Al Mubarak (Bahrain).



Under the guidance of international mentors Anna Ridler and Karen Palmer, the artists produced works exploring themes of identity, memory, climate, technology, and displacement.



The exhibition spans virtual reality, AI-generated art, immersive installations, sound design, and screen-based storytelling.



The title CONTINUUM reflects the evolving nature of creative exploration and the interplay between human and machine, organic and artificial, reality and simulation.



The curatorial design mirrors these contrasts, inviting visitors into a fluid, sensory experience that challenges perceptions and evokes new possibilities.



Conceptual works examine issues such as climate ecologies, ethics in algorithmic systems, and the fragmentation of memory and place. The exhibition offers a critical reflection on the increasing role of technology in shaping collective futures and artistic agency.



DAF, launched under the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, serves as a platform for nurturing talent, fostering global partnerships, and expanding the role of new media art across the Middle East and North Africa. — SG