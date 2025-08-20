search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

'Nusuk Umrah' launched for foreign pilgrims to avail services without intermediaries

August 20, 2025
The Nusuk Umrah service allows users to customize their trip by choosing from integrated packages or booking individual services such as visas, accommodation, transportation, and tours.
Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched on Wednesday the Nusuk Umrah service, which enables foreign Umrah pilgrims to directly apply for an Umrah visa and book services online without intermediaries.

The platform, which is available on https://umrah.nusuk.sa/, aims to improve service quality and enrich the pilgrim experience. Nusuk Umrah is a new option, complementing existing channels like qualified agents. The service allows users to customize their trip by choosing from integrated packages or booking individual services such as visas, accommodation, transportation, and tours.

The platform features a user-friendly interface that supports seven languages, integrates with government systems, and offers various payment options for a seamless digital experience.

The launch of the service is part of the ministry's efforts to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by hosting a greater number of pilgrims and providing high-quality, comfortable services that enhance the Hajj journey.


