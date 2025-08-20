search-logo
Passports Directorate takes 111,034 decisions to penalize violators in 6 months  

August 20, 2025
The General Directorate of Passports has issued 111,034 administrative decisions penalizing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations with imprisonment, penalties, or deportation.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports has issued 111,034 administrative decisions penalizing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations with imprisonment, penalties, or deportation. The decisions were taken through regional committees of the directorate during the six-month period between January 1 and June 30, 2025.

The directorate urged citizens, residents, business owners, and individuals to refrain from transporting, employing, sheltering, concealing, or assisting violators of residency, labor, or border security regulations in any way.

It called on the public to report violations by dialing the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in other regions of the Kingdom.


