SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi FM discusses over phone regional situation with his Qatari, UAE, and Bahrain counterparts

August 20, 2025
Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed over phone on Wednesday the latest regional developments with his counterparts of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Prince Faisal made phone calls with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

During the talks, they reviewed bilateral relations between their countries. They also discussed the latest international developments, and issues of common interest.


