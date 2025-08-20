Saudi humanitarian aid convoy reaches Gaza  

Saudi Gazette report



GAZA — Saudi humanitarian aid convoy laden with essential food supplies arrived in central Gaza on Monday. It was made available by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) as part of the Public Relief Campaign for the Palestinian People in the Gaza Strip.



The Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, KSrelief’s implementing partner in Gaza, received the aid and oversaw its entry in preparation for distribution to the most vulnerable families across different areas of the strip.



The arrival of the aid comes at a time when the residents of the strip are facing dire humanitarian conditions, with the hunger crisis worsening, and food insecurity reaching unprecedented levels.