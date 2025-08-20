Saudi Arabia blocks foreign online store for selling counterfeit gold bullion

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce blocked a non-compliant, untrusted online store based outside Saudi Arabia after it was found advertising counterfeit gold bullion made of copper and coated with gold to deceive and mislead shoppers.



The ministry detected the violation after the store, which targeted the Saudi market, promoted gold bullion of various weights at half the market value. The store was immediately blocked in cooperation with the relevant authorities to protect consumers and enforce the provisions of the E-Commerce Law and its executive regulations.



The ministry stressed the importance for all consumers to verify the reliability of online stores before purchasing through the “Enquiry on E-Commerce Documentation” service on the Saudi Business Center platform, and to avoid dealing with unknown websites, stores, or accounts to protect themselves from fraud and scams.