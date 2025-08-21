US Navy sailor convicted of spying for China

LOS ANGELES — A US Navy sailor in California has been convicted of espionage for selling the force's secrets to a Chinese agent who recruited him through social media.



Jinchao Wei, 25, was convicted of six charges, including espionage, conspiracy to commit espionage, and unlawful export of classified data about US Navy ships.



"The defendant's actions represent an egregious betrayal of the trust placed in him as a member of the US military," US Attorney Adam Gordon said in a statement after the verdict was read.



"By trading military secrets to the People's Republic of China for cash, he jeopardised not only the lives of his fellow sailors but also the security of the entire nation and our allies."



Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, was arrested in August 2023 on espionage charges as he arrived for work on the amphibious assault ship, the USS Essex.



A naturalised US citizen, Wei served as a machinist's mate, held a security clearance and had access to sensitive information about the ship and other ships in the Pacific Fleet.



During his weeklong trial, prosecutors presented evidence including phone conversations, electronic messages, and audio messages that Wei had exchanged with his Chinese handler.



Wei called his Chinese contact "Big Brother Andy" and obliged requests to keep their relationship secret by using multiple encrypted apps to communicate and accept payments. Wei also used a new computer and phone provided by his handler.



US Justice Department A phone text exchange is displayed on a paper exhibit next to the date February 5, 2023. The top line is from Wei's mother and reads, "You are doing quite well. You are able to write something, and make money with it. Good job!"



A text exchange between Wei and his mother was presented to show Wei understood he was committing espionage.



"Other Chinese serving in the US Navy are still trying to figure out how to make extra money, and driving cabs. Whereas I am just leaking secrets," Wei texted his mother.



She responded: "Good job!"



Wei was approached by a Chinese agent in February 2022 while he was going through the process of becoming a US citizen.



He was recruited by the Chinese intelligence officer via social media who at first portrayed himself as a naval enthusiast who worked for the state-owned China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.



Evidence showed Wei sent photographs and videos of the Essex, advised the officer of the location of various Navy ships, and described the defensive weapons on board the Essex. He also described problems with his ship and other ships based.



In exchange for this information, the Chinese intelligence officer paid Wei more than $12,000 over 18 months. Wei is scheduled to be sentenced on 1 December and could face life in prison.



Wei could not be reached to comment. The BBC has reached out to Wei's lawyer for comments.



Wei was arrested in 2023 alongside Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, who was arrested on charges of accepting more than $14,800 for sending sensitive photos and videos to a Chinese intelligence officer.



Prosecutors said Zhao transmitted "plans for a large-scale maritime training exercise in the Pacific theatre, operational orders and electrical diagrams and blueprints for a Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system located in Okinawa, Japan".



Zhao was found guilty last year and sentenced to 27 months in prison. — BBC



