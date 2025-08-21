Nescafé On-the-Go and Al Hilal kick off an inspirational partnership for Saudi youth

In a powerful move toward deepening its connection with Saudi youth culture, Nescafé On-the-Go has announced a multi-season partnership with Al Hilal Football Club, one of the Kingdom’s most celebrated teams.



The collaboration brings together the world’s favorite coffee brand and a national football powerhouse. Together, both brands are creating a movement under the umbrella of “مع اللي بكيفهم” which stems from their shared ambition to inspire Saudi youth to follow their passions and carve their own paths.



The agreement, signed byboth organizations, grants Nescafé On-the-Go exclusive rights in the coffee category with Al Hilal. “Al Hilal is more than a club - it’s a movement that inspires millions of young fans across the region. This partnership reflects Nestlé Saudi Arabia’s dedication to creating authentic connections within local cultures through our newest innovation Nescafé on-the-Go. Al Hilal, with its unmatched energy and emotional pull, provides the perfect platform for that connection,” said Robert Helou, CEO of Nestlé Saudi Arabia.



The CEO of Al-Hilal Club Company Esteve Calzada expressed his delight over the partnership of Nestle’s brand Nescafé, which aligns with Al Hilal's international expansion ambition of partnering the best global multinationals as well as continuing to partner with the biggest companies in Saudi Arabia. “In NESCAFÉ we are bringing to our sponsors portfolio one of the biggest companies in the world. Furthermore we are continuing to bring to our young fan base high quality and innovative products. I am confident this partnership will be an overwhelming success and will become a reference for others to come in the future,” Calzada added.



Over the next three seasons, Nescafé On-the-Go and Al Hilal will roll out a series of co-branded initiatives - from exclusive digital content and player-led activations, to match-day experiences that blend coffee culture with football fever. Each campaign is designed with one goal in mind: to make young fans feel seen, celebrated, and energized.