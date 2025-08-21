Almarai ranks as the fourth most valuable dairy brand globally for third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, Almarai has been recognized as the fourth most valuable dairy company worldwide for 2025 by Brand Finance, the industry leader in brand valuation.



This ranking follows a 20% yearly increase in the value of the Almarai brand, which reached $4.68 billion, making it the fastest-growing brand among the top five ranked globally.



Commenting on this achievement, Abdullah Albader, CEO of Almarai, stated: "We are proud to maintain a leading position among the world's top dairy brands. This recognition reflects consumer trust in our products and our ongoing commitment to 'Quality You Can Trust.' It also reinforces Almarai's role as a Saudi leader in the food and beverage sector, while supporting food security, sustainability, and digital transformation in line with consumer expectations and Saudi Vision 2030."



Almarai is the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and remains the leading food and beverage producer and distributor in the Middle East. Its high-quality products reach more than 150 million consumers daily across Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, Egypt, and Jordan.