search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia slams Israeli crimes of genocide against unarmed civilians in Gaza

August 21, 2025
Saudi Arabia slams Israeli crimes of genocide against unarmed civilians in Gaza

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned in the strongest terms on Thursday the Israeli occupation authorities' persistence in their crimes against the Palestinian people and their occupied land, and their ongoing attempts to displace them and prevent the establishment of their independent state.

"This includes Israel's commencement of expanding settlement construction around occupied Jerusalem and the expansion of their operations and aggression, amounting to crimes of genocide against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip," Saudi Arabia said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The Kingdom affirmed that these steps constitute serious violations of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. "The continued implementation of dangerous Israeli plans and the continued crimes of the Israeli occupation authorities and forces without deterrence have a significant impact on the security and stability of the region and threaten the legitimacy of the international law," the statement added.


August 21, 2025
520 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
King orders awarding King Abdulaziz Medal and SR1 million reward to Saudi Al-Dalbahi for his bravery  
50 minutes ago

King orders awarding King Abdulaziz Medal and SR1 million reward to Saudi Al-Dalbahi for his bravery  

SAUDI ARABIA
Health Ministry launches campaign against weight-loss medications without a prescription
3 hours ago

Health Ministry launches campaign against weight-loss medications without a prescription

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi women's employment and labor market participation rates rise to 31.8% and 36% in 2024
4 hours ago

Saudi women's employment and labor market participation rates rise to 31.8% and 36% in 2024