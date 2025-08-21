Saudi Arabia slams Israeli crimes of genocide against unarmed civilians in Gaza

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned in the strongest terms on Thursday the Israeli occupation authorities' persistence in their crimes against the Palestinian people and their occupied land, and their ongoing attempts to displace them and prevent the establishment of their independent state.



"This includes Israel's commencement of expanding settlement construction around occupied Jerusalem and the expansion of their operations and aggression, amounting to crimes of genocide against defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip," Saudi Arabia said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The Kingdom affirmed that these steps constitute serious violations of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. "The continued implementation of dangerous Israeli plans and the continued crimes of the Israeli occupation authorities and forces without deterrence have a significant impact on the security and stability of the region and threaten the legitimacy of the international law," the statement added.