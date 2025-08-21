search-logo
Health Ministry launches campaign against weight-loss medications without a prescription

Maximum 6-month jail and SR100,000 fine for violators

August 21, 2025
The Saudi Ministry of Health has launched a campaign to monitor the dispensing of weight-loss medications without a prescription.
The Saudi Ministry of Health has launched a campaign to monitor the dispensing of weight-loss medications without a prescription.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Health has launched a campaign to monitor the dispensing of weight-loss medications without a prescription. This is part of the ministry's efforts to enhance patient safety and reduce health risks by ensuring that healthcare professionals and pharmacies comply with regulations.

The ministry warned of the serious health risks associated with using these medications without medical supervision, including increased heart rate, low blood sugar, pancreatitis, and long-term gastrointestinal disorders.

The ministry urged the public to consult a specialist before using weight-loss medications and to avoid any medications promoted without a valid prescription. It has also warned healthcare providers and pharmacies to adhere strictly to regulatory instructions.

The ministry warned that stringent punitive measures will be taken against the violators. The penalties include up to six months in prison, license revocation, and a fine of up to SR100,000

The ministry reiterated that it will continue inspection tours, with violations leading to fines or revocation of license. It urged the public to report any violations related to the dispensing of these medications to help protect public health.


August 21, 2025
