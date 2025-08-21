Saudi Crown Prince and Egyptian President discuss Palestinian situation in NEOM

Saudi Gazette report



NEOM — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at NEOM Palace on Thursday.



The two leaders reviewed the close bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in various fields. Their talks also covered key regional issues, with a particular focus on the situation in Palestine.



Those who attended the meeting include Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; General Intelligence Director General Khalid Al-Humaidan; Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Dr. Badr Abdelatty and other senior officials.