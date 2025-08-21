Crown prince donates blood in annual campaign to promote voluntary giving

Saudi Gazette report



NEOM — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman has donated blood as part of an annual campaign he launched to encourage voluntary blood donation and promote community participation in humanitarian work.



The initiative reflects the crown prince’s commitment to fostering a culture of voluntary giving and supporting the health sector’s national efforts.



It aims to increase the percentage of voluntary donations to 100 percent of total donors, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of building a vibrant society with comprehensive healthcare.



The campaign underscores the leadership’s ongoing humanitarian initiatives, including receiving the COVID-19 vaccine publicly and registering in the national organ donation program.



According to the Ministry of Health, voluntary blood donation plays a vital role in ensuring a safe and sustainable supply of blood and its components.



A single donation can provide blood, plasma, or platelets that help save lives. In 2024, more than 800,000 individuals in Saudi Arabia donated blood.



The crown prince’s participation is seen as a symbolic gesture of leadership by example, encouraging citizens and residents alike to contribute to this life-saving effort and reinforcing the values of compassion and social responsibility.