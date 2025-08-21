Team Falcons clinch back-to-back Esports World Cup titles in Riyadh

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons have been crowned champions of the 2025 Esports World Cup, securing their second consecutive title after finishing top of the overall standings with 4,900 points.



The Riyadh-based powerhouse outclassed elite international clubs, with Team Liquid of the Netherlands finishing second on 4,200 points and France’s Team Vitality claiming third place with 3,950 points.



This historic triumph cements Team Falcons’ status as one of the world’s premier esports organizations, once again raising the Kingdom’s flag at the highest levels of competitive gaming.



The 2025 edition of the Esports World Cup, hosted in the Saudi capital, concludes officially on August 24.



The mega-event is the largest of its kind globally, bringing together more than 2,000 professional players from 200 clubs across over 100 countries.



Competitors have battled in 25 tournaments with record-breaking prize pools surpassing $70 million.