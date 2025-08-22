search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi aid convoy delivers food supplies to Gaza families

August 22, 2025
Saudi aid convoy delivers food supplies to Gaza families

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — A new Saudi relief convoy loaded with essential food supplies has arrived on Wednesday in central Gaza, provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) as part of the Kingdom’s popular campaign to support the Palestinian people in the enclave.

The Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, KSrelief’s executive partner inside Gaza, received the aid to prepare for distribution to the most vulnerable families.

This comes despite the difficult conditions and field challenges faced by residents amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The initiative reaffirms the Kingdom’s unwavering position, through KSrelief, in standing with the Palestinian people during crises and hardships, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s noble values and humanitarian mission.


August 22, 2025
115 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia records 53% drop in dust and sandstorms in 2025
7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia records 53% drop in dust and sandstorms in 2025

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia voices deep concern over Gaza famine, condemns Israeli actions
9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia voices deep concern over Gaza famine, condemns Israeli actions

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia, Syria to host first joint private-sector investment forum on Sunday
9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, Syria to host first joint private-sector investment forum on Sunday