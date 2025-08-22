search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi, Egyptian ministers discuss boosting industrial integration

August 22, 2025
Saudi, Egyptian ministers discuss boosting industrial integration

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met on Thursday with Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Gen. Eng. Kamel Al-Wazir, at the ministry headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen industrial integration between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, highlighting the depth of strategic relations and the strong bilateral economic ties across vital sectors, particularly industry.

Both sides reviewed progress on joint industrial integration initiatives, as well as the efforts of technical teams from both countries to develop cooperation.

They also discussed addressing challenges facing exporters and investors to further enhance bilateral economic partnership.

The talks underscored the shared commitment of the two leaderships and peoples to expand cooperation in strategic industrial sectors of mutual interest, in line with long-term economic goals.


August 22, 2025
