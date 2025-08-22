Carmen opera to debut in Saudi Arabia this September

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City announced that the world-renowned opera “Carmen” will be staged in Saudi Arabia for the first time, with performances scheduled at the King Fahd Cultural Center from Sept. 4 to 6, 2025.



The event is part of the Saudi-Chinese Cultural Year 2025, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and China.



The National Opera House of China will present the production, reflecting ongoing efforts to enrich Riyadh’s cultural landscape by bringing some of the world’s most acclaimed artistic performances to the Kingdom.



Carmen, composed by French musician Georges Bizet and first performed in 1875, is regarded as one of the greatest masterpieces in opera history. Set in Spain, the story follows the bold and independent character of Carmen, and has become one of the most frequently performed works worldwide.



The Riyadh staging will feature a full ensemble of international singers and musicians, delivering an authentic operatic experience akin to those performed on the grandest stages globally.