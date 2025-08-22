Riyadh data center capacity surpasses 114 MW

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Data center capacity in Riyadh has surged past 114.6 megawatts, underscoring the Saudi capital’s growing role as a regional technology hub.



The milestone, highlighted during a briefing to Riyadh Deputy Emir Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, reflects the Kingdom’s expanding digital infrastructure and rising investment in the sector.



According to figures reviewed at the meeting, foreign investment in the Kingdom’s technology sector has now exceeded SR45 billion ($12 billion), alongside more than SR9 billion in local investment and SR6.8 billion allocated for communications and digital infrastructure development projects.



The progress comes as Riyadh accelerates its transformation into a global smart city, supported by rapid expansion of connectivity.



The number of telecom towers in the capital has reached 10,700 — a 51 percent improvement from baseline levels — with 6,780 of them enabling fifth-generation (5G) technology.



The city now counts 1.4 million homes connected to fiber-optic broadband, representing a 196 percent increase. Average 5G mobile internet speeds have also risen to 358.6 megabits per second.



The Kingdom’s digital workforce is growing in tandem with this infrastructure. More than 130,000 Saudis are employed in the private technology sector, with women now accounting for nearly 33 percent of the workforce.



In addition, over 70,000 participants have benefited from specialized digital training programs.



Riyadh’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is also expanding, with more than 34,700 digital entrepreneurs and 27,000 beneficiaries making use of the city’s innovation facilities, including the Digital Entrepreneurship Center “CODE.”