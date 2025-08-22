Saudi Arabia, Syria to host first joint private-sector investment forum on Sunday

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers, represented by the Saudi-Syrian Business Council, will organize the first joint Saudi-Syrian Investment Forum for the private sector on Sunday, with the participation of senior government officials and council members.



The forum marks the start of a new phase in Saudi-Syrian economic relations, following directives from the Kingdom’s leadership to establish the Saudi-Syrian Business Council under the federation’s umbrella.



The council brings together leading Saudi investors with a strong international presence.



The event will highlight investment opportunities and promising partnerships between the two countries, while opening direct channels of communication between business leaders and the council’s sectoral committees.



It also aims to enhance the participation of Syrian business owners residing in the Kingdom, and to gather practical proposals to support the development of the council’s sectoral work plans and overall strategy.



The forum’s program will include panel sessions to develop unified sectoral visions, address challenges facing exporters and investors, and discuss strategies for integration and cooperation across key sectors.



Roundtable discussions will explore investment opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, real estate and tourism development, trade and exports, infrastructure, energy and technology, as well as finance, investment, and insurance.



Upon its formation, the Saudi-Syrian Business Council announced a 2025–2030 action plan aimed at strengthening sustainable economic cooperation, highlighting investment opportunities, supporting strategic partnerships, and facilitating trade and logistics for Saudi exporters.



The plan seeks to empower the Saudi private sector to seize opportunities in Syria’s reconstruction and sustainable development efforts.