Saudi logistics council reviews SILZ strategy, King Salman airport, and NEOM-Arar corridor

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Logistics Partnership Council with the private sector, part of the Logistics Services Committee under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), held its 27th meeting on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Riyadh Integrated Special Logistics Zone (SILZ Company).



The session was chaired by Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Acting President of the General Transport Authority, with the participation of Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, alongside representatives from government entities and the private sector.



The council discussed key topics to strengthen the efficiency and investment appeal of the Kingdom’s integrated logistics sector.



Among the issues reviewed were the strategic directions of Riyadh Integrated under SILZ Company, updates on King Salman International Airport and its role in supporting global logistics flows, and initiatives to improve the investor journey in the warehouse sector.



The meeting also addressed mechanisms to enhance investor experience and the impact of integrating weighing systems with the national truck-tracking system.



Members also reviewed the outcomes of the logistics corridor linking NEOM Port with the Jadidat Arar border crossing, highlighting its added value in strengthening trade connectivity and facilitating movement of goods.



The council reaffirmed its role as a strategic platform for dialogue and collaboration between the public and private sectors.



It emphasized the importance of tackling challenges, seizing new opportunities, and providing recommendations to boost service efficiency and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s ranking in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI), in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030.