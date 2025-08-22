search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia records 53% drop in dust and sandstorms in 2025

August 22, 2025
Saudi Arabia records 53% drop in dust and sandstorms in 2025

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Regional Center for Dust and Sandstorms has reported a 53 percent decrease in dust and sandstorm activity in Saudi Arabia between January and July 2025, compared with historical averages for the same period.

Executive Director of the center Jamaan Al-Qahtani said the recorded data showed varying declines across the first seven months of the year.

The drop reached 80 percent in January, 40 percent in February, 75 percent in March, 41 percent in April, 40 percent in May, 59 percent in June, and 41 percent in July.

Al-Qahtani attributed the improvement to integrated national environmental efforts, including the Saudi Green Initiative, cloud seeding programs, vegetation expansion projects, stricter grazing controls, and the role of royal reserves in ecosystem protection.

He also cited positive climatic shifts in air mass patterns that improved air quality and reduced dust sources.

The center emphasized that the results are a qualitative indicator of the effectiveness of national strategies in addressing extreme weather phenomena and promoting environmental sustainability.


August 22, 2025
255 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia voices deep concern over Gaza famine, condemns Israeli actions
9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia voices deep concern over Gaza famine, condemns Israeli actions

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia, Syria to host first joint private-sector investment forum on Sunday
9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, Syria to host first joint private-sector investment forum on Sunday

SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh deputy emir rides self-driving car to airport, reviews expansion projects
11 hours ago

Riyadh deputy emir rides self-driving car to airport, reviews expansion projects