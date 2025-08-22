Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney says critics fuel their Saudi Super Cup title push: ‘No one wants us to win’

Saudi Gazette report



HONG KONG — Al-Ahli’s English forward Ivan Toney has set his sights firmly on lifting the Saudi Super Cup when his side face Al Nassr in Saturday’s final at Hong Kong International Stadium.



Speaking on the eve of the title clash, Toney underlined the players’ determination to begin the season with silverware.



“We are excited to play this match. As the coach said, we want to win the title at the start of the season,” he told reporters.



The showdown will also see Toney go head-to-head with Nassr defender Mohamed Simakan, a battle he expects to be intense.



“It will be a passionate contest as always against him. He is a fighter, and we will see that on the pitch,” Toney said.



Al-Ahli’s build-up in Hong Kong has been far from smooth, but Toney insisted those challenges only sharpened the team’s resolve.



“The preparations have been crazy. We trained after the other three teams, when the pitch was at its worst. It feels like no one wants us to win, but that fire only pushes us harder to take the trophy,” he explained.



As for his personal role, the England international stressed that team success outweighs individual glory.



“Scoring goals or providing assists doesn’t matter if we don’t win. The only thing that matters tomorrow is lifting the trophy,” he said.