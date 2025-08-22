Jorge Jesus confident Al Nassr can overcome Al Ahli in Saudi Super Cup final despite Mane absence

Saudi Gazette report



HONG KONG — Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus expressed full confidence in his team’s readiness for the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Ahli on Saturday in Hong Kong, stressing that his side is capable of lifting the trophy despite the absence of star forward Sadio Mane.



Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Portuguese coach described the clash as a showcase for Saudi football’s rise on the global stage.



“This final is another milestone in my career, and I believe tomorrow can be my first title with Al Nassr. We’re facing a strong opponent who looks better than last season, but we are prepared,” Jesus said.



He added: “This is a celebration of Saudi football. The whole world will be watching, and it reflects the tremendous work being done here. We look forward to a great match and to bringing the trophy back to Riyadh.”



Mane’s absence looms large, but Jesus stressed the squad has alternatives: “Of course, replacing Mane is difficult, but we have options and we’ll decide in training who will step up.”



Asked about predicting victory, the 70-year-old coach downplayed bold promises.



“No one can guarantee wins in football, especially in finals. The game is played on the pitch, not in press conferences. But I trust my team’s ability, and we have been preparing for a month. I hope we can deliver the win.”



Spanish defender Iñigo Martínez echoed his coach’s optimism. “I’m proud to play my first final with Al Nassr. We showed in the last match, even with 10 men, that we have unity and strength. If we play together, we can beat Al Ahli and celebrate with our fans back in Riyadh.”



Martínez praised the welcome he received since joining the team, saying his experience has helped him adapt quickly.



“Step by step, we’ll get better. Finals are unpredictable, but we have the quality and belief to win.”



The Saudi Super Cup final will kick off on Saturday evening at Hong Kong Stadium, with Ronaldo expected to be a major attraction for the largely pro-Al Nassr crowd.