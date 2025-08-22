Jaissle: Al Ahli eager to set the tone with Saudi Super Cup win over Al Nassr

Saudi Gazette report



HONG KONG — Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle says winning the Saudi Super Cup final against Al Nassr on Saturday in Hong Kong would be a “crucial first step” to set his team on the right track this season.



The German coach, who faces a familiar opponent in Portuguese tactician Jorge Jesus, underlined that finals are unpredictable and cannot be judged by past encounters.



“We are very motivated for the final. Winning at the start of the season is very important to put us on the right path,” Jaissle said in his pre-match press conference.



Asked whether Al Ahli’s late invitation to the tournament meant less pressure, Jaissle dismissed the notion.



“It has nothing to do with timing. We only had to reschedule a few things to make sure we represent the club properly.”



On facing Jesus again, Jaissle said: “We’ve met many times in previous seasons. I know his style very well. I respect him as a person and as a coach who has won a lot. But a final is different; it has no pre-set measures.”



Jaissle bristled at suggestions that forward Firas Al-Buraikan may be tasked with nullifying Marcelo Brozovic’s supply line.



“Do you have a personal connection with Firas? You need to stop these rumors and empty talk,” he shot back.



With most of the stadium expected to support Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Jaissle remained unfazed. “Don’t worry. Every challenge can be turned to our advantage,” he said with a smile.



Al Ahli will meet Al Nassr at Hong Kong Stadium on Saturday night, with both sides seeking an early-season trophy to ignite their campaigns.